Daisy Ridley to preview 'Star Wars' collectibles on live stream event

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Daisy Ridley and the cast of The Rise of Skywalker will be previewing new Star Wars collectibles during a live stream event that will begin Thursday at 2 p.m. EDT.

The live stream will be broadcasted on the Star Wars YouTube channel and on StarWars.com from Pinewood Studios in London.

The show will feature new Star Wars products that will be released on Force Friday on Oct. 4. The items will span The Rise of Skywalker, upcoming Disney+ series The Mandalorian and upcoming video game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

A teaser for the live stream was released on Tuesday featuring Ridley (Rey) John Boyega (Finn), Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO) and Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico) getting excited at seeing new toys based on their characters.

The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order's Cameron Monaghan will also be featured on the live stream checking out new products.

The Rise of Skywalker is set to arrive in theaters on Dec. 20. The Mandalorian comes to the Disney+ streaming service on Nov. 12 while Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on Nov. 15.