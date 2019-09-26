Bob Dylan musical announces Broadway cast

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Girl from the North Country, a musical featuring songs by Bob Dylan, has announced its Broadway cast.

Producers introduced the stars, which include Jay O. Sanders, Kimber Sprawl, Mare Winningham and Colton Ryan, in a tweet Thursday.

"Meet our boarding house guests. Together, we will #DiscoverTheNorthCountry," the post reads.

Winningham, Ryan and Sprawl will reprise the roles of Elizabeth Laine, Gene Laine and Marianne Laine, which they previously played in the show's Off-Broadway production. Also returning are Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Tom Nelis, David Pittu, John Schiappa, Rachel Stern and Chelsea Lee Williams.

Sanders will portray Nick Laine, played by Stephen Bogardus in the Off-Broadway version.

Girl from the North Country is written and directed by Conor McPherson and features a score of "reimagined" Dylan songs. The Broadway production begins previews Feb. 7 at Belasco Theatre and officially opens March 5.

Conor McPherson's poetic new story set to the iconic music and lyrics of Bob Dylan. #DiscoverTheNorthCountry beginning on Broadway on February 7. pic.twitter.com/VxEyNt45Ju— Girl From The North Country on Broadway (@NorthCountryBwy) August 28, 2019

Girl from the North Country takes place at a guest house in Duluth, Minn., during the Great Depression. The musical features 19 Dylan songs, including "Slow Train" and "Like a Rolling Stone."

Girl from the North Country initially debuted in London in 2017 and moved to West End the same year. It had its Off-Broadway debut in 2018.