Questlove arrives on the red carpet for the 91st annual Academy Awards on February 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Questlove his bringing his podcast Questlove Supreme to iHeartRadio with a third season set to launch in November. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Questlove announced on Wednesday a new partnership with iHeartMedia and that Season 3 of his podcast Questlove Supreme will be released on Nov. 6.

Questlove Supreme will be moving over to the iHeartPodcast Network as part of the deal with The Roots member also set to curate and produce a new slate of iHeartRadio original content starting next year.

The podcast features Questlove and five of his friends sharing stories about musical legends and cultural icons alongside a special guest.

New episodes will be available weekly on iHeartRadio and other major podcast platforms.

Usher, Michelle Obama, Chris Rock, Maya Rudolph, Weird Al, and Chaka Khan have been perviously featured on the podcast, among others.

"We've attracted an incredibly passionate and enthusiastic fan base so far with Questlove Supreme and partnering with iHeartMedia, the leader in the audio space, will now allow us to bring these conversations to a much larger audience and take it to the next level," Questlove said in a statement.

"I'm also excited to have the opportunity to launch even more thought-provoking content within the iHeartRadio ecosystem and beyond," the Tonight Show musical director continued.