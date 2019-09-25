Models wore patterned dresses at the Saint Laurent spring/summer 2020 show at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday. Photo by Eco Clement/UPI | License Photo

Models wore micro-shorts and bohemian-inspired looks at the Saint Laurent spring/summer 2020 show at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday. Photo by Eco Clement/UPI | License Photo

Models wore micro-shorts and tailored tops at the Saint Laurent spring/summer 2020 show at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday. Photo by Eco Clement/UPI | License Photo

Naomi Campbell walks the runway at the Saint Laurent spring/summer 2020 show at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday. Photo by Eco Clement/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Supermodel and fashion icon Naomi Campbell closed down the Saint Laurent show at Paris Fashion Week.

The 49-year-old British model walked the runway Tuesday at the Saint Laurent spring/summer 2020 show in Paris, France.

Campbell wore a black sequin suit that gave a new spin on Saint Laurent's iconic Le Smoking suit. Model Stella Tennant opened the show in another iteration of the suit.

Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello also sent models in micro-shorts, tailored tops and jackets, and patterned dresses down the runway.

"Closing @ysl Spring Summer 2020 tonight was an honor! Thank you @anthonyvaccarello & @pg_dmcasting #YSL," Campbell wrote Tuesday on Instagram.

Campbell had teased her involvement Tuesday morning by sharing a throwback photo of herself with Saint Laurent founder Yves Saint Laurent, who died in 2008.

"Mr. Yves Saint Laurent you believed in me and stood by my side when I needed it most!! Grateful for you and for all the memories we've made together over the years.. Kind hearted, creative genius and fashion visionary!! We miss you dearly," she wrote.

Campbell skyrocketed to fame as a model in the 1980s. She will be honored with the Fashion Icon Award at the Fashion Awards in London in December.

"We cannot think of a more deserving recipient than iconic Londoner Naomi Campbell, she has achieved exceptional work in the industry," British Fashion Council chief executive Caroline Rush said in a statement in June. "Naomi represents female empowerment, activism and glamour and her voice is used for great impact."