Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Mattel is launching a new, gender-neutral line of dolls.

The company introduced Creatable World, a customizable, gender-inclusive doll line, in a tweet Tuesday, more than 60 years after it debuted its first Barbie doll.

"In our world, dolls are as limitless as the kids who play with them. Introducing #CreatableWorld, a doll line designed to keep labels out and invite everyone in. #AllWelcome," the post reads.

Mattel said in a press release Wednesday that Creatable World dolls have wardrobe options, accessories and wigs to allow kids to style their doll with short or long hair, or in a skirt, pants or both.

"Toys are a reflection of culture and as the world continues to celebrate the positive impact of inclusivity, we felt it was time to create a doll line free of labels," Mattel fashion doll design senior vice president Kim Culmone said in a statement.

"Through research, we heard that kids don't want their toys dictated by gender norms. This line allows all kids to express themselves freely which is why it resonates so strongly with them. We're hopeful Creatable World will encourage people to think more broadly about how all kids can benefit from doll play," she added.

— MATTEL (@Mattel) September 25, 2019

Mattel created six different Creatable World doll kits that come in a variety of skin tones. Each kit includes one doll, two hairstyle options and 100+ styling possibilities, and costs $29.99.

Mattel launched its best-known doll, Barbie, in March 1959. The toy will receive the Brand Icon Awards at the 2019 Clio Awards on Wednesday.