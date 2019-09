Famous birthdays for Sept. 25: Barbara Walters, Michael Douglas

Entertainment News // 16 hours ago

New 'Last Of Us Part II,' 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare' in Playstation State of Play

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Sony PlayStation revealed new footage of games "The Last Of Us Part II," "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare," "MLB: The Show 19," VR titles and a "Death Stranding" PS4 bundle in their State of Play live stream Tuesday.