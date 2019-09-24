Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Sony's PlayStation will live stream a new State of Play presentation featuring The Last of Us Part II at 4 p.m. EDT.

The new State of Play, which will feature other new video games coming to the PlayStation 4, will be live streamed across YouTube, Twitch, Twitter and Facebook.

Sony has said that the presentation will last around 20 minutes and will not cover the company's plans for a next-generation console, often referred to as PlayStation 5.

The Last of Us Part II developer Naughty Dog has been uploading to Twitter teasers for the highly- anticipated sequel.

The latest teaser, released on Monday, features a broken watch with the tagline, "You really gonna go through with this?"

The Last of Us Part II was last seen at E3 2018. Other PlayStation exclusive titles on the horizon include samurai epic Ghost of Tsushima and the supernatural based Death Stranding starring Norman Reedus, which will be released on Nov. 8.

Developer WB Games Montreal, the studio behind 2013's Batman: Arkham Origins, has been teasing on Twitter a new Batman project that may appear during the State of Play presentation.

WB Games Montreal posted on Monday a series of strange symbols that connect to Batman villains The Court of Owls alongside the tagline, "Capture the Knight."