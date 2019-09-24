New 'Last Of Us Part II,' 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare' in Playstation State of Play

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Sony's Playstation Sate of Play live stream event Tuesday began with a preview of Humanity, leading into footage from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

The live stream previewed several games coming to Playstation 4, Playstation VR and Playstation Store, concluding with a look at next year's The Last Of Us Part II.

The Last of Us Part II showed footage of Ellie traversing bloody snow and entering a decrepit city overgrown with vegetation. She makes her way to an underground subway station. There are plenty of zombies, monsters and attack dogs in the footage before Joel returns to join her fight. The Last Of Us Part II hits stores Feb. 21.

Humanity showed swarms of multi-colored humans traversing blocks and obstacles, with a little bit of battle. The game is coming next year.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare showed off the story mode campaign, detailing the plot of the modern anti-terrorist combat game. In the footage, Capt. John Price makes an alliance with Urzikstan Liberation Force Cmdr. Farah Karim to retrieve chemical weapons. British army officer Kyle Garrick and CIA operative Alex are also on the ground. Modern Warfare is out Oct. 25 with Special Ops Survival Mode on Playstation 4.

Currently in Beta, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare upgraded the franchise's weapon options and added multiplayer features like close-quarters two-on-two combat, and up to 64 players in Ground War mode with up to 100 potential players at launch, according to Activision.

Other games featured in the State of Play include Wattam from Katamari Damacy creator Keita Takahashi, out in December. Footage shows colorful shapes roaming around whimsical settings.

Arise, calling itself "A Simple Story," shows a bearded hero traversing a fantasy environment, jumping on giant flowers and pulling a tree down to create a makeshift bridge. Arise is coming soon.

Rockstar Games previewed its Playstation VR title L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files. The player has a first-person point of view questioning suspects, driving in a car chase, shooting in first-person shooter mode, picking up clues and taking notes on the case. L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files is on the Playstation Store on Tuesday.

Playstation VR also previewed a gladiator game Gorn, sci-fi exploration and combat games Espire1: VR Operative, Stardust Odyssey and After the Fall, and rhythm dance game Space Channel 5 VR Kinda Funky New Flash.

A demo of MediEvil was available on Playstation Store on Tuesday. Complete the third-person combat through a cemetery, cornfield, and tomb to win Dan's Helmet for the October launch.

Civilization VI will be the first Sid Meier Civilization game for Playstation 4. Footage shows the Eiffel Tower right next to a volcano as one example of the kind of empire real-time strategy players can build. Civilization VI is out Nov. 22 with free Nubia + Khmer and Indonesia expansion packs or buy the bundle with Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm.

Death Stranding showed a glimpse of Norman Reedus both in his armor and undressed in the shower, before revealing a PS4 Pro bundle with a yellow controller available at the launch Nov. 8.

In Afterparty, Milo and Lola die and go to hell. They have to outdrink Satan with a combination of 30 different drinks. Afterparty is available Oct. 29 in time for Halloween.

For Playstation Plus, MLB: The Show 19 will be available for free to PS Plus members in October. Gameplay showed players like Andy Kim and workout modes lifting weights along with many cracks of the virtual bat. PS Plus members can also get The Last of Us Remastered for free to get ready for next year's The Last of Us Part II.

Rumors of a new Batman game proved false as there was no caped crusader title included in the State of Play despite WB Games' cryptic tweets involving villains The Court of Owls.