Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Jenna Dewan is going to be a mom of two.

Us Weekly reported Tuesday the 38-year-old actress is expecting a child with her boyfriend, actor Steve Kazee.

Dewan and Kazee confirmed the news in a statement to People.

"We are beyond overjoyed and couldn't be happier to be expanding our family!" the pair said.

The baby will be Dewan and Kazee's first child together. Dewan is already parent to 6-year-old daughter Everly with her ex-husband, actor Channing Tatum.

Dewan and Kazee were first linked in fall 2018 and posted a first photo together on Instagram in June. Dewan and Tatum split in April 2018 after nearly nine years of marriage, and Tatum has since started dating singer Jessie J.

Dewan said in the September 2018 issue of Women's Health that she experienced "a wave of growth" after her separation from Tatum.

"It's been a journey, and it's been a transformation of myself -- my needs and wants as a woman," she said. "I think everyone wants to hold on to what's in front of them, but when you open your mind, saying, 'I want what's best for myself and my daughter,' you have to be okay with however that looks."

Dewan recently had a recurring role on the Fox series The Resident. She will star in the new Netflix musical drama Soundtrack.