Sept. 23 (UPI) -- WWE stars The Miz and his wife Maryse Ouellet have announced on Instagram the birth of their second child together, a baby girl.

"We've got the whole world in our hands. Welcome, Madison Jade Mizanin," The Miz said on Sunday alongside a photo of the newborn's foot being held.

Madison was born on Friday and weighed seven pounds, 15 ounces.

The Miz, 38, and Maryse, 36, announced in February that they were expecting their second child. The WWE power couple and stars of reality series Miz & Mrs., are already parents to 1-year-old daughter Monroe Sky.

The Miz, real name Michael Mizanin, and Maryse, became husband and wife in February 2014.

The Miz is set to host alongside Charlotte Flair WWE Smackdown's Greatest Hits on Friday on Fox at 8 p.m. ET. The hourlong special will showcase some of the greatest moments from WWE's long-running blue brand before Smackdown switches to Fox on Friday nights starting on Oct. 4.