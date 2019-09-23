Sept. 23 (UPI) --

JUST IN: @Oprah's highly-anticipated new book club selection is #TheWaterDancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates! The book tells the story of a young man born into bondage on a plantation, who is gifted with a mysterious power. "It is one of the best books I've ever read." -- Oprah pic.twitter.com/J8HnR5GH3c— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) September 23, 2019

Oprah Winfrey has selected The Water Dancer as her newest book club pick.

The Water Dancer, author and journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates' debut novel, is Winfrey's first book club selection since new broke that an Oprah's Book Club revival will air on Apple TV+.

Winfrey announced her pick Monday on CBS This Morning, calling The Water Dancer one of the best books she's ever read in her entire life. Coates met Winfrey for the first time on the show.

"It's a tremendous, tremendous honor. You're going into the company of Toni Morrison, Coulson Whitehead," Coates said, referencing authors who have previously made Winfrey's list. "This is a huge, huge honor for me."

The Water Dancer follows a young boy born into slavery who discovers he has a mysterious power. Winfrey said Monday on Instagram that the book is "as beautiful as it is tragic."

"For me, the only thing more thrilling than being captivated by a brilliant book is being able to share it with others. Which is why I'm excited to bring @oprahsbookclub to @apple starting TODAY! Everyone should not just read but EXPERIENCE my first pick, The Water Dancer, by the brilliant @tanehisipcoates. It will enthrall you. And sometimes leave you breathless. #ReadwithUs," she captioned the post.

The Water Dancer will officially be released Tuesday, although an excerpt is available via CBS News. Coates previously published a memoir, The Beautiful Struggle, and the book Between the World and Me.