Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kicked off their planned 10-day royal tour of Africa on Monday, arriving in Cape Town, South Africa.

The royal couple have brought along their 4-month-old son Archie Harrison. Harry and Markle previously had a romantic safari together in Botswana, South Africa, before their marriage in May 2018.

Harry, on the trip, plans on visiting Angola, where his late mother Princess Diana famously visited in 1997 to raise awareness about the minefields that plague the area.

The trip will also include a meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a friend of Harry's who was an ally of the late Nelson Mandela and an anti-apartheid activist.

Markle will be using the trip to focus on female empowerment.

Harry, 35, and Markle, 38, announced the birth of Archie in May. Harry recently celebrated his 35th birthday with Markle paying tribute to her husband on Instagram.

"You service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day. You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you," she said.