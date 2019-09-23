Yael Grobglas (L) and Gina Rodriguez attend the SAG Awards in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Yael Grobgla showed off her baby bump at a pre-Emmy Awards party. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Jane the Virgin alum Yael Grobglas is going to be a mom.

The 34-year-old Israeli actress announced in an Instagram post Sunday that she's expecting her first child.

Grobglas shared photos of herself on the red carpet at a pre-Emmy Awards party. She showed off her baby bump in a formfitting black dress.

"The evening before #MPTF front and side angle," Grobglas captioned the post.

Grobglas' former Jane the Virgin co-stars Gina Rodriguez, Justin Baldoni and Yara Martinez were among those to congratulate the actress in the comments.

"Yesssssss mama," Rodriguez wrote.

"All the hearts!" Martinez added.

Grobglas played Petra and Anezka Solano on Jane the Virgin, which ended in July after a five-season run on The CW. Grobglas and the cast bid farewell to the show on Instagram following its series finale.

"Five years," Grobglas wrote. "How was I lucky enough to get on a show where not only do I love what I'm working on but also love absolutely everyone I got to work with."

"I'm so happy we got to end on our own terms unlike most shows and wrap things up at our own time but I'm still incredibly overwhelmed by this chapter ending," she said.