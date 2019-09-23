Famous birthdays for Sept. 23: Bruce Springsteen, Jason Alexander

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.
They include:
-- Greek playwright Euripides in 480 B.C.
-- Roman Emperor Augustus in 63 B.C.
-- Mongol Emperor Kublai Khan in 1215
-- Feminist/presidential candidate Victoria Woodhull in 1838
-- Mary Mallon, the so-called Typhoid Mary, in 1869
-- Actor Mickey Rooney in 1920
-- Jazz saxophonist John Coltrane in 1926
-- Soul singer/pianist Ray Charles in 1930
-- Singer Julio Iglesias in 1943 (age 76)
-- Actor Paul Petersen in 1945 (age 74)
-- Actor Mary Kay Place in 1947 (age 72)
-- Guitarist Dan Toler in 1948
-- Musician Bruce Springsteen in 1949 (age 70)
-- Actor Jason Alexander in 1959 (age 60)
-- Actor Elizabeth Pena in 1959
-- Actor LisaRaye McCoy in 1967 (age 52)
-- Singer/songwriter Ani DiFranco in 1970 (age 49)
-- Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer in 1971 (age 48)
-- Writer Ana Marie Cox in 1972 (age 47)
-- Rapper Jermaine Dupri in 1972 (age 47)
-- Singer Rachael Yamagata in 1977 (age 42)
-- Actor Anthony Mackie in 1978 (age 41)
-- Actor Skylar Astin in 1987 (age 32)