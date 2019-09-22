'Star Trek: Deep Space Nine' actor Aron Eisenberg dead at 50

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Star Trek: Deep Space Nine actor Aron Eisenberg has died, his wife Malissa Longo said. He was 50.

"There will never be another light like Aron's. The beauty that he was and the legacy he leaves behind is beyond words. I love him dearly and will miss him eternally. At the moment, I'm not sure how to do life without him," Longo wrote in a Facebook post Saturday.

TMZ said Eisenberg -- who was best known for playing the role of Nog on the Star Trek spin=off -- was born with one kidney and has battled related health issues throughout his life, undergoing kidney transplants at the ages of 17 and 46.

Eisenberg's other screen credits include Star Trek: Renegades, Star Trek: Voyager, Amityville 4: The Evil Escapes, The Horror Show, Beverly Hills Brats and Playroom.