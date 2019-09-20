PlayStation announces new State of Play, will showcase new games

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- PlayStation has announced plans to live stream a new installment of its State of Play series that will showcase new video games on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be live streamed across YouTube, Twitch, Twitter and Facebook and last around 20 minutes.

PlayStation stated on their official blog that this State of Play will include new PlayStation 4 game announcements, content from PlayStation's Worldwide Studios and other updates.

It will not cover the company's plans for a next-generation console, often referred to as PlayStation 5.

The State of Play is happening on the same day as developer Naughty Dog's planned The Last of Us Part II media day in Los Angeles. The Last of Us Part II is a highly-anticipated PlayStation exclusive title that was last seen at E3 2018.

Other PlayStation exclusive titles on the horizon include samurai epic Ghost of Tsushima and the supernatural based Death Stranding starring Norman Reedus, which will be released on Nov. 8.

Sony first began live streaming State of Play presentations in March after the company decided not to hold a PlayStation press conference at E3 2019.