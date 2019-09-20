Famous birthdays for Sept. 20: Jon Bernthal, Sophia Loren

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.
They include:
-- Novelist Upton Sinclair in 1878
-- Sister Elizabeth Kenny, Australian nurse who pioneered the care of polio victims, in 1880
-- NASA mathematician Dorothy Vaughan in 1910
-- Basketball Hall of Fame Coach Arnold Jacob "Red" Auerbach in 1917
-- Actor Sophia Loren in 1934 (age 85)
-- Artist Dale Chihuly in 1941 (age 78)
-- Writer George R.R. Martin in 1948 (age 71)
-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Guy Lafleur in 1951 (age 68)
-- Actor Gary Cole in 1956 (age 63)
-- Actor Kristen Johnston in 1967 (age 52)
-- Musician Gunnar Nelson in 1967 (age 52)
-- Musician Matthew Nelson in 1967 (age 52)
-- Actor Asia Argento in 1975 (age 44)
-- Actor Jon Bernthal in 1976 (age 43)
-- Musician Phillip Phillips in 1990 (age 29)