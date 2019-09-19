'Moulin Rogue! The Musical' to launch national tour in 2020

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Moulin Rogue! The Musical will embark on a national tour in 2020.

Producers announced in a tweet Thursday that the hit Broadway musical will kick off the traveling production in November 2020.

"Bohemians, far and wide! Moulin Rouge! The Musical is coming to a city near you--starting in New Orleans and Chicago in 2020. Don't miss the spectacular!" the post reads.

Playbill said the tour will begin at Saenger Theatre in New Orleans before officially opening at James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago. The show will have a 10-week engagement at the Nederlander.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is based on Baz Luhrmann's 2001 film starring Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor. The show features songs that appear in the movie, along with more recent tunes, including Lady Gaga's "Bad Romance" and Beyoncé's "Single Ladies."

The Broadway production officially opened at Al Hirschfeld Theatre in July. It is written by John Logan, directed by Alex Timbers, and stars Karen Olivo as Satine and Aaron Tveit as Christian.