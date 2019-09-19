Kate Middleton visits family center, learns about nurse partnership program

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Kate Middleton paid a visit to the Sunshine House Children and Young People's Development Centre in London on Thursday to learn more about the location's Family Nurse Partnership program.

The Family Nurse Partnership program pairs parents with a specially trained family nurse who visits them regularly from early pregnancy until the child is 2-years-old.

The voluntary program is mean to help families have a healthy pregnancy, improve their child's health and development and plan their own futures.

Middleton was photographed and filmed talking with parents who went through to program to better understand how it has helped them and their children.

The Duchess of Cambridge also sat down with the team at Sunshine House, which is run by Evelina London Children's Hospital.

At the @FNPNationalUnit, parents are partnered with a specially trained family nurse, who visits them regularly from early pregnancy until their child is two. The Duchess of Cambridge met the team at Sunshine House, whose work helps support young mothers. pic.twitter.com/jePi8zG5dt— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 19, 2019

Middleton, in May, helped launch the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families to provide science, education and mental health support for families.

Middleton and Prince William are parents to three children including Prince George 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1. Charlotte recently attended her first day of school.