Famous birthdays for Sept. 19: Twiggy, Jeremy Irons

British model Twiggy attends the Chelsea Flower Show at the Royal hospital grounds in London on May 23, 2016. She turns 70 on September 19. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Jimmy Fallon interacts with one of five unique wax figures of himself at Madame Tussauds in New York City on March 27, 2015. Fallon turns 45 on September 19. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo