Sept. 18 (UPI) -- WWE is bringing back the iconic Starrcade name for a special event that will take place on Dec. 1 at the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth, Ga.

Starrcade, a one-hour show, will stream live on the WWE Network at 7 p.m. ET. Tickets go on sale for the general public on Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. ET.

WWE stars Roman Reigns, Universal Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Charlotte Flair, Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, Smackdown Women's Champion Bayley, United States Champion AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan are scheduled to compete.

WWE first brought back Starrcade in 2017. The event was the brain-child of the late, great Dusty Rhodes and was the premiere event of the National Wrestling Alliance and then later World Championship Wrestling or WCW.

The first Starrcade took place in Greensboro in 1983 and featured Ric Flair defeat the late Harley Race to win his second World Championship.