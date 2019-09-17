Famous birthdays for Sept. 17: Danielle Brooks, David Souter

Baz Luhrmann arrives on the red carpet at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York City on January 28, 2018. The director turns 57 on September 17. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Danielle Brooks arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on March 30. The actor turns 30 on September 17.

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- Pope Paul V in 1552

-- The second chief justice of the United States, John Rutledge in 1739

-- Marriott Corp. founder J. Willard Marriott in 1900

-- Former U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Warren Burger in 1907

-- Country music pioneer Hank Williams Sr. in 1923

-- Football Hall of Fame member George Blanda in 1927

-- Actor Roddy McDowall in 1928

-- Race car driver Stirling Moss in 1929 (age 90)

-- Actor David Huddleston in 1930

-- Actor Anne Bancroft in 1931

-- Actor Dorothy Loudon in 1933

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Maureen Connolly in 1934

-- Author Ken Kesey in 1935

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Orlando Cepeda in 1937 (age 82)

-- Former U.S. Supreme Court Justice David Souter in 1939 (age 80)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Phil Jackson in 1945 (age 74)

-- Cartoonist Jeff MacNelly in 1947

-- Actor John Ritter in 1948

-- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 1950 (age 69)

-- Spooky movie hostess Elvira, born Cassandra Peterson, in 1951 (age 68)

-- Actor/comedian Rita Rudner in 1953 (age 66)

-- Director Baz Luhrmann in 1962 (age 57)

-- Celebrity chef Joe Bastianich in 1968 (age 51)

-- Designer/television host Nate Berkus in 1971 (age 48)

-- Actor Danielle Brooks in 1989 (age 30)

-- Actor Mena Massoud in 1991 (age 28)

-- Actor Ella Purnell in 1996 (age 23)

-- Actor Marquis Rodriguez in 1998 (age 21)

-- Actor Daniel Huttlestone in 1999 (age 20)