'American Buffalo' headed to Broadway with Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Tony winner Laurence Fishburne and Oscar winner Sam Rockwell have signed on to star as Donny and Teach in the Broadway revival of David Mamet's drama American Buffalo.
The show reunites playwright Mamet with director Neil Pepe. The pair previously collaborated on productions of Speed-the-Plow and A Life in the Theatre.
Performances of the revival of American Buffalo are scheduled to begin in March, with an official opening planned for April 14.
The play about poker buddies planning to steal a valuable coin collection debuted on Broadway in 1977 and was last staged on the Great White Way 11 years ago.
Starring Cedric the Entertainer, John Leguizamo and Haley Joel Osment, the 2008 version closed after eight performances.