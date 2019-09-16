Ric Ocasek died of heart disease, medical examiner says

The medical examiner's office said heart disease and pulmonary emphysema led to Ric Ocasek's death. File Photo by Scott McKinney/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- The New York City Medical Examiner's Office on Monday said The Cars lead singer Ric Ocasek died from heart disease.

Ocasek's estranged wife, Paulina Porizkova, found the frontman's body Sunday afternoon at his Manhattan townhouse.

The medical examiner said the 75-year-old died from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. Officials said pulmonary emphysema, a lung disorder, contributed to his death.

It's unclear how long Ocasek had heart disease.

The Cars was a New Wave group known for the 1970s and '80s hits "Drive," "Let's Go," "My Best Friend's Girl," "Good Times Roll," "Just What I Needed," "Magic," "You Might Think" and "Bye Bye Love."

The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year.