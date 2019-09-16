Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Jenny Slate says her first-ever Netflix comedy special will premiere in October.

The 37-year-old actress and comedian will release Stage Fright, a new stand-up comedy special and documentary, on the streaming service Oct. 22.

Slate announced the news and shared a promo for the special Monday on Instagram.

"My Netflix standup comedy special 'Stage Fright' comes out 10/22 on @netflixisajoke! It's part stand-up, part documentary about my family, my fears, my heart, and a lot of other things that will make you laugh," the star captioned the post.

"Directed by my @gillianrobespierre, shot by @miss_ashcon, produced by @bettyholm & @smroma, edited by @betsykagan & music by @slhjenkins," she added. "Thanks to all of these women for their companionship and very good hard work. Also, this donkey is not in the special. The main animal is ME."

Deadline said Stage Fright will feature clips from Slate's childhood and interviews with the star's family, along with her stand-up set. Slate will recount her visit to a midnight Catholic Mass, the ghosts that haunted her childhood home, and how she overcome stage fright.

Slate told Vulture in 2016 that she experiences stage fright but looks forward "to being a little scared."

"I look forward to pushing myself to be confident, because I get crazy stage fright, always have, and I feel proud every time I push through that," she said. "I look forward to holding the microphone."

Slate is known for the film Obvious Child, the TV series Parks and Recreation and Saturday Night Live, and voices Missy on Big Mouth, Miss Nanny on Muppet Babies and Gidget in the Secret Life of Pets movies. She got engaged to her boyfriend, Ben Shattuck, last week.