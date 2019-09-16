Duane Chapman, aka Dog the Bounty Hunter, was hospitalized with chest pains over the weekend. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Duane Chapman, known on television as Dog the Bounty Hunter, is currently in a Colorado hospital, TMZ reported. Chapman suffered chest pains over the weekend and doctors are running tests to see if he requires surgery.

Us Weekly received a statement from Chapman's rep.

"I can confirm Dog is under doctor's care and resting comfortably," the rep told Us. "Thank you for all your well-wishes. Keep 'em coming."

Chapman's latest reality TV series Dog's Most Wanted premiered Sept. 4 on WGN America. It was the last series to feature Chapman's late wife Beth, who died on June 26. Dog's Most Wanted shows Dog and Beth leading a Dirty Dozen of bounty hunters, and addresses Beth's cancer diagnosis.

Duane and Beth co-starred on the original series Dog the Bounty Hunter. They also made the series Dog and Beth: On the Hunt and the TV special Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives.

Further troubles faced Dog this year as thieves broke into his store in August and stole some of Beth's personal belongings. A Dubai check scam tried to take Dog for $430,000, but his literary agent Alan Nevins fortunately spotted the red flags.