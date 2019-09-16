Brad Pitt interviews astronaut from International Space Station

Brad Pitt held a conversation with an astronaut on the International Space Station ahead of the release of the film "Ad Astra." NASA Photo by Joel Kowsky/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Ad Astra actor Brad Pitt called the International Space Station for a conversation with NASA astronaut Nick Hauge on Monday ahead of the film's release.

Pitt stars as an astronaut traveling through space in search of his missing father in the film. He interviewed Hauge, who spoke into a microphone while aboard the space station, about life in the space program.

The actor asked Hauge how accurately the film portrayed the experience of being in space and existing in a zero-gravity environment.

"The depictions, the settings, all looked very similar to the type of setting I have around me," Hauge said.

Pitt also jokingly asked if he did a better job portraying an astronaut than George Clooney did in the 2013 film Gravity, to which Hauge replied that he believes Pitt did a better job.

Hauge also thanked Pitt for "contributing to the mission of awareness" and encouraging a future generation of astronauts.

"What you're doing with storytelling to inspire the next generation is so critical to the success of our programs in the future," Hauge said. "My generation -- I am not going to be the person that steps foot on Mars, but the children that are watching your movie, those young adults that are watching your movies are going to be the ones inspired to achieve great things."