Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend actress Rachel Bloom has announced she is pregnant with her first child, a girl.

"I'm pregnant!" UsMagazine.com said the 32-year-old actress told reporters backstage at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday. "So, that's what's next for me. I might as well do it at an Emmy press conference. I was going to post an Instagram, [but] ... I'm three months pregnant."

Bloom, who has been married to writer Dan Gregor since 2016, won an Emmy for Best Original Music and Lyrics for her show earlier in the evening, People.com said.

Bloom also posted a brief video on Instagram, showing her with her Emmy statuette.

"WE WON AN EMMY!!!!!!!!!!!" also btw I'm pregnant," Bloom captioned the clip.

She is touring with a stage show called What Am I Going to Do with My Life Now? My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend wrapped its four-season run in April.