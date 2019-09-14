Singer Jesse McCartney, actress Katie Paterson engaged

View this post on Instagram

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Singer Jesse McCartney and actress Katie Paterson are engaged, they announced Saturday.

"Locked it up," McCartney wrote on Instagram.

The message captioned a photo of the couple kissing.

A large diamond ring can be seen on Paterson's hand, which is touching McCartney's face.

Paterson shared another photo on her account. She is smiling and has her arms around McCartney's shoulders, showing off her ring.

"SEVEN YEARS.. and also forever," she wrote.

People magazine said McCartney got down on one knee and proposed to Paterson on Friday night at a Los Angeles restaurant where they were having dinner with friends.