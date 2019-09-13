Judith Light receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Judith Light (L) is joined by her husband Robert Desiderio during an unveiling ceremony honoring her with the 2,673rd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Judith Light (C) is joined by America Ferrera (L) and Ana Ortiz (R) during an unveiling ceremony honoring her with the 2,673rd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Judith Light poses during an unveiling ceremony honoring her with the 2,673rd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Judith Light holds a replica plaque during an unveiling ceremony honoring her with the 2,673rd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Judith Light received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony attended by her husband, Robert Desiderio, former Ugly Betty co-star America Ferrera and Transparent creator Jill Soloway.

The event took place on Thursday in Los Angeles with Light, 70, being honored with the 2,673rd star. The actress, who has enjoyed a successful career in television, received the star due to her stage work.

Broadway producer Daryl Roth, her Transparent co-stars Amy Landecker, Kathryn Hahn, Jay Duplass and Gaby Hoffman and her former Ugly Betty co-star Ana Ortiz, were also in attendance.

"The fact is, if you were not in my life, the dream of this little girl sitting alone in her room in Trenton, N.J., reading plays and acting out Shakespeare passages, would never have come to pass," Light, who donned a bright pink suit, said during her speech.

"All of you have made and are continuing to make the powerful difference in my life and the lives of so many others."

Light is a two-time Tony winner who won Best Featured Actress in a Play in 2012 for her role in Other Desert Cities and in 2013 for her role in The Assembled Parties. She was nominated for a Tony in 2011 for starring in Lombardi and received the Isabelle Stevenson award at the awards show in June for her contribution to charitable causes.

On television, Light got her start and two Daytime Emmys for starring as Karen Wolek on soap opera One Life to Live. She also starred as Angela Bower on Who's the Boss, as Claire Meade on Ugly Betty and as Shelly Pfefferman on Transparent.

Light portrayed Marilyn Miglin on Ryan Murphy's The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story which earned her an Emmy nomination. She will next be seen in Murphy's Netflix series The Politician.