Famous birthdays for Sept. 13: Tyler Perry, Jacqueline Bisset

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.
They include:
-- English novelist Daniel Defoe in 1660
-- U.S. Army bacteriologist Walter Reed in 1851
-- Hershey Co. founder Milton Hershey in 1857
-- Gen. John "Black Jack" Pershing, World War I hero, in 1860
-- Author Roald Dahl in 1916
-- Singer Mel Torme in 1925
-- American artist Robert Indiana in 1928
-- Actor Barbara Bain in 1931 (age 88)
-- TV producer Fred Silverman in 1937 (age 82)
-- "Miss Manners" Judith Martin in 1938 (age 81)
-- Actor Richard Kiel in 1939
-- Costa Rican Nobel Peace Prize laureate Oscar Arias in 1940 (age 78)
-- Singer David Clayton-Thomas in 1941 (age 78)
-- Singer/songwriter Peter Cetera in 1944 (age 75)
-- Actor Jacqueline Bisset in 1944 (age 75)
-- Singer/actor Nell Carter in 1948
-- Actor Jean Smart in 1951 (age 68)
-- Musician Randy Jones in 1952 (age 67)
-- Musician Don Was in 1952 (age 67)
-- Talk show host Tavis Smiley in 1964 (age 55)
-- Olympic track gold medalist Michael Johnson in 1967 (age 52)
-- Filmmaker Tyler Perry in 1969 (age 50)
-- Fashion designer Stella McCartney in 1971 (age 48)
-- Country musician Joe Don Rooney in 1975 (age 44)
-- Singer Fiona Apple in 1977 (age 42)
-- Actor Ben Savage in 1980 (age 39)
-- Pop singer Niall Horan in 1993 (age 26)
-- Actor Lili Reinhart in 1996 (age 23)