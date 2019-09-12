Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Sonic the Hedgehog will be bringing the excitement of the 2020 Summer Olympics in upcoming mobile game, Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020.

Sega announced on Thursday that the title will be coming to iOS and Android devices in spring 2020 alongside a gameplay trailer. The Summer Olympics will be taking place in Tokyo from July 24 to Aug. 9.

The game will feature Sonic and his cast of friends including Tails, Knuckles, Amy and more taking part in a number of Olympic events such as track and field and newly approved sports such as rock climbing.

Players will also get to explore popular tourist spots in Tokyo and take part in competitive play between countries and regions around the world, complete with leaderboards.

Sonic and his friends will also be featured in Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, which will be released for the Nintendo Switch on Nov. 5. The game also features characters from the Super Mario series.