Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Publisher and developer Capcom has released a gameplay trailer for their upcoming, multiplayer-focused Resident Evil game, titled Project Resistance.

The clip, released on Wednesday, details how the game will bring together four players who must work together in order to escape from a zombie-infested facility located on the outskirts of Raccoon City.

Each player will choose between four characters that each have their own unique abilities. The characters include Valerie who can heal her teammates, Tyrone who takes less damage, January who can hack into security cameras and Samuel who can unleash powerful melee attacks.

Project Resistance also features a fifth player who takes control of the Mastermind, a character who is watching the action through cameras and is playing to stop the other four from escaping each level.

The Mastermind decides where zombies appear, can turn off the lights to impede vision, lock doors, attack using camera mounted weapons and take control of zombies directly including the dreaded Mr. X from Resident Evil 2.

"Will you work with your allies as a Survivor, or will you crush their attempt to escape as the vicious Mastermind? The choice is yours in this 4 vs. 1 asymmetrical co-op experience," reads the synopsis.

Project Resistance is set to be released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Fans can sign up for a beta of the title this week that will take place from Oct. 4-7.