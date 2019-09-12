'Jersey Shore' star Mike Sorrentino released from prison

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino (second from left), pictured with Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio (left to right), was freed from prison Thursday after serving eight months for tax evasion. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Jersey Shore star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino has been released from federal prison.

Sorrentino's publicist told NJ Advance Media that Sorrentino, 38, was freed from Otisville Correctional Facility in Orange County, N.Y., on Thursday.

Sorrentino confirmed the news in a tweet Thursday.

"Turn up we free!!! #freesitch," he captioned a gif.

Sorrentino pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion in January 2018 and was sentenced to eight months in prison in October. He married Lauren Pesce in November, prior to beginning his sentence in January.

Sorrentino was also sentenced to two years of supervised release, 500 hours of community service and a $10,000 fine, according to NBC News. He paid $123,000 in restitution.

"We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life," Sorrentino said in a statement through his rep. "Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort."

Sorrentino came to fame on the MTV series Jersey Shore and returned to star on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. He and his brother, Marc Sorrentino, were accused of filing falsified tax returns on nearly $9 million in income. Marc Sorrentino pleaded guilty to one count of aiding in the preparation of a fraudulent tax return and was sentenced to two years in prison.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premiered a third season in August. The show co-stars Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Deena Cortese.