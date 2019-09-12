Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey to host podcast about 'The Office'

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The Office alums Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey will host a new podcast about the NBC sitcom.

Fischer, 45, and Kinsey, 48, announced Wednesday they will revisit The Office on the weekly podcast Office Ladies.

Fischer and Kinsey, who played Pam Beesly and Angela Martin on The Office, will discuss one episode of the series per week and share behind-the-scenes stories about the episode.

"My bff @angelakinsey and I are excited to be teaming up with @earwolf to bring you our new podcast Office Ladies!" Fischer wrote on Instagram. "Each week we will watch an episode of The Office and tell you all the behind-the-scenes scoop and trivia... the kind of stuff that only two people who were there can know."

"There might be some tangents about our lives, our friendship, our cats and our Target runs. We will also answer your questions!!" she added. "It starts Wednesday October 16th so get ready to watch The Office with us!! We can't wait!!"

Kinsey shared her excitement in a post on her own account.

"Aaaaah!! I get to work with my bff again! I am SO excited to share with you that @msjennafischer and I are doing a podcast with @earwolf! Our show, Office Ladies, combines two of my favorite things The Office and getting to hang out with my real life bff!" she wrote.

Stitcher, the parent company of Earwolf, described Office Ladies as "the ultimate podcast for nostalgic fans," according to CNN.

"As we close in on the 15th anniversary of the show, it seemed like a great time to share our stories and behind-the-scenes trivia with fans," Fischer said in a statement.

"The Office was such an amazing part of our lives and it means so much to us that we get to share some of our memories of filming it with our audiences," Kinsey added.

The Office co-starred Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson and John Krasinski, and had a nine-season run from 2005 to 2013. NBCUniversal announced in June that the show will leave Netflix in 2021 and stream exclusively on its new streaming service.