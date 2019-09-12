Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Publisher Bandai Namco announced during the 2019 Tokyo Game Show that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on Jan. 17.

The announcement was made alongside a new cinematic trailer that showcases how the new Dragon Ball video game will also cover the Majin Buu arc of the classic anime series.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is an action role-playing game that retells the epic saga of Dragon Ball Z and main character Goku's battles with Vegeta, Frieza, Cell and Majin Buu. Kakarot is Goku's Saiyan birth name.

Other playable characters beside Goku will include Kid Gohan, Future Trunks and Adult Gohan's superhero alter-ego, The Great Saiyaman.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will allow players to explore the colorful world of Dragon Ball and take on side missions that spotlight a number of characters from the series.

Fans who pre-order the title will gain access to side quest A Competitive Party With Friends, a special cooking item and early access to Bonyu's training. Bonyu, a former member of the Ginyu Force, is a new female character designed by Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama.

A collective's edition of the game will also be available for purchase that comes packed in with a diorama figure of Goku and Gohan.