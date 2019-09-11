Rupert Everett will replace Eddie Izzard in a Broadway revival of the Edward Albee play "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Rupert Everett will return to Broadway in a new production of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Deadline confirmed Wednesday that Everett, 60, will replace Eddie Izzard in an upcoming revival of the Edward Albee play. Izzard is departing due to scheduling conflicts.

Scott Rudin, Barry Diller and David Geffen are producing the spring 2020 production, with Joe Mantello as director. Previews begin March 2 at a yet-to-be-announced Shubert theater, with an official opening set for April 2.

The Hollywood Reporter said Everett will play George, with Laurie Metcalf as Martha. The revival co-stars Russell Tovey as Nick and Patsy Ferran as Honey.

"Rupert Everett brings a lifetime of great performances and excitement to this production," Rudin told THR. "I'm thrilled by the idea of this actor taking on this role; he possesses the requisite wit and danger and ferocity. I think he and Laurie will, together, be a George and Martha unlike any other."

The role marks Everett's first Broadway role in 10 years. The actor made his Broadway debut in Blithe Spirit in 2009.

Everett is known for the films Another Country, My Best Friend's Wedding and An Ideal Husband. He will star in the upcoming movies Swords and Sceptres and Warning with Alex Pettyfer.