Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Retired Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps and his wife Nicole Phelps have announced the birth of their third child together, a baby boy named Maverick Nicolas.

Maverick is the couple's third son. They are also parents to 3-year-old Boomer Robert and 1-year-old Beckett Richard.

"Family of 5! Welcome @mavericknphelps to the world!" Phelps said on Instagram Wednesday alongside a photo of himself with Boomer and Beckett spending time with Nicole and Maverick at the hospital.

"Mama and baby are healthy and the boys are pumped to be big bros! #housefullofboys," he continued.

Nicole uploaded the same image and stated that Maverick arrived weighing 6 pounds, 5 ounces.

"He instantly has stolen all of our hearts and keeps me an ecstatic mommy of boys. I can't wait to walk this journey surrounded by my men," she said.

Nicole announced she was pregnant in April. Phelps, 34, and Nicole, 34, became husband and wife in June 2016.