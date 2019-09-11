Actor Allen Leech is expecting his first child with his wife, actress Jessica Blair Herman. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Downton Abbey and Bohemian Rhapsody star Allen Leech has announced his wife, American Crime Story actress Jessica Blair Herman, is pregnant with their first child.

"It is amazing and Jess is doing a phenomenal job," Leech told Entertainment Tonight.

UsMagazine.com said Herman showed off her baby bump in a gold gown at the Downton Abbey film's premiere in London this week.

Leech and Herman announced their engagement in February 2018 and married Jan. 5, 2019.

The Downton Abbey movie -- a follow-up to the iconic British TV series -- is set to open in theaters on Sept. 20. Leech plays Tom Branson in the franchise.