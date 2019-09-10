Sarah Jessica Parker attends the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sarah Jessica Parker (R) and Matthew Broderick will star in a Broadway revival of the Neil Simon play "Plaza Suite." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick will return to Broadway in a new production of Plaza Suite.

Playbill confirmed Tuesday the 54-year-old actress and 57-year-old actor will star in a Broadway revival of the Neil Simon play.

John Benjamin Hickey will direct the production, which will first play Feb. 5-22 at the Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston. The Broadway revival will begin previews March 13 at Hudson Theatre in New York and officially open April 13.

Plaza Suite is a comedy that originally debuted on Broadway in 1968. The play is a three-act comedy that features three different couples at the famed Plaza Hotel.

"We simply love the play," Parker said in an interview with The New York Times published Tuesday. "It's most assuredly a period piece, with cultural and sexual politics that were radically different, but there are these larger themes, about marriage and disappointment and ambition and parenting and betrayal and love, that don't hang their hat on a specific generation."

Parker and Broderick previously co-starred on Broadway in the 1995 revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. Broderick's other Broadway credits include Brighton Beach Memoirs, also by Simon, The Producers and Nice Work If You Can Get It.

Parker is known for playing Carrie Bradshaw in the HBO series Sex and the City. She recently starred in the HBO series Divorce, which ended in August after a three-season run.