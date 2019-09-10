Eva Amurri expecting baby No. 3: 'Our hearts are bursting'

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Mothers and Daughters star Eva Amurri is going to be a mom of three.

The 34-year-old actress announced Monday she's expecting her third child with her husband, retired soccer pro Kyle Martino.

Amurri and Martino are already parents to 5-year-old daughter Marlowe and 2-year-old son Major. Amurri shared her pregnancy news with a family photo on Instagram.

"MARTINO PARTY OF [FIVE]! Our hearts are bursting to finally share the news. Thank you so much for all the kind words," she captioned the post. "If you are a waitress, mailman, crossing guard, librarian, or teacher in Fairfield county, you may have already heard the news months ago from two extremely excited older siblings. Here's to this next adventure! #HappilyEvaAfter #Baby3."

The Sopranos alum Jamie Lynn Sigler, screenwriter and actress Lena Waithe and model Coco Rocha were among those to congratulate Amurri in the comments.

"A million congrats!!!!!" Sigler wrote, adding several heart emojis.

Amurri also shared the news on her blog and in a video post.

"Our family is ecstatic to share this 'collab' that has been brewing now for several months!" Amurri wrote on her blog. "As always, thank you so much for your ongoing support for our family, it really does mean the world."

The video shows Amurri with her family and ends with the text "Baby Martino Coming Spring 2020."

Amurri is the daughter of actress Susan Sarandon and director Franco Amurri. She starred with Sarandon in the film Mothers and Daughters, and also appeared in the TV series Californication, How I Met Your Mother, New Girl and The Mindy Project.