Sept. 10 (UPI) -- The Saturn Awards announced Tuesday that Aisha Tyler would host the 45th annual Saturn Awards show. The ceremony is on Friday, Sept. 13 at 9 p.m. ET.

"I'm thrilled to be spending a night honoring the best in genre storytelling," Tyler said in a statement. "I've loved sci-fi and fantasy since I was a little girl, and it's a blast to get to celebrate the brilliant minds and thrilling stories that shape our loftiest dreams and fuel our darkest nightmares."

Tyler is currently the voice of Lana Kane on FX's animated comedy Archer, and fans remember her as Ross' Paleontology professor girlfriend on Friends. She has also co-hosted The Talk and starred on Criminal Minds, XIII and 24 among other acting roles.

The Saturn Awards is broadcasting live for the first time on CONtv, Pluto TV's Sci-Fi Channel, and streaming on Nerdist, Shout Factory TV, WatchMojo.com and the official Saturn Awards YouTube Channel, website and app.

The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror gives awards to the best in science-fiction, fantasy, and horror. They previously announced special awards for Kevin Feige, Jon Favreau, and Jeph Loeb.

Films nominated for this year's Saturn Awards include Aquaman; Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War; Captain Marvel; Shazam!; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Far From Home; Alita: Battle Angel; Bumblebee; Ready Player One; Solo: A Star Wars Story; Sorry to Bother You; Us; Hereditary; Aladdin; Mary Poppins Returns; Toy Story 4; and John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum with actors Chris Evans, Robert Downey, Jr. Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brie Larson, Keanu Reeves, and Toni Collette nominated for their performances. Nicolas Cage also earned a nomination for Mandy.

DC's superhero shows, Counterpart, The Orville, Westworld, Game of Thrones, The Good Place, Outlander, The Walking Dead and What We Do In The Shadows are among television and streaming nominees. Cast members Kit Harrington, Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, Jeffrey Wright, Emilia Clarke, Seth Macfarlane, Ed Harris, Peter Dinklage, Danai Gurira, Gwendoline Christie, Lean Headey, and Sophie Turner are among acting nominees.