Reports: Sarah Palin, husband Todd, are divorcing

Todd Palin, husband of vice presidential candidate Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, and Cindy McCain, wife of Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, stand on stage together on the last day of the Republican National Convention in Minnesota in 2008. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Former Alaska Gov. and 2008 U.S. vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin has split up with Todd Palin, her husband of more than 30 years.

E! News reported Monday that Todd -- a commercial fisherman and oil field worker -- filed for divorce in Alaska on Friday.

"Incompatibility of temperament" was the reason for the breakup cited in court documents, according to The Anchorage Daily News.

Todd requested joint legal custody of their 11-year-old son, Trig.

The one-time, high-school sweethearts are also the parents of four adult children -- Willow, Track, Piper and media personality and Dancing with the Stars alum, Bristol Palin.

Sarah Palin and Sen. John McCain lost the 2008 election to Sen. Barack Obama and Joe Biden, who went on to serve two terms as president and vice president.

Since leaving politics, Sarah Palin has served as a commentator on Fox News and host of the docu-series, Amazing America with Sarah Palin and Sarah Palin's Alaska. She also penned an autobiography called Going Rogue.