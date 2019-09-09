Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Publisher and developer Capcom announced Monday a new Resident Evil video game for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC titled Project Resistance.

A cinematic teaser trailer was released featuring a mysterious figure monitoring a group of two young men and two young women who are wielding firearms and baseball bats.

The mysterious figure flicks a switch which unleashes a group of zombies onto the group alongside a Licker.

After banding together and fighting though the horde, the group encounters the dreaded Mr. X from Resident Evil 2 who is being controlled directly by the mysterious figure by using a pair of hi-tech gloves.

Capcom says that Project Resistance is a team-based survival horror game and that more information will be announced on Thursday during the 2019 Tokyo Game Show.

Capcom last released Resident Evil 2, a remake of the original second entry in the series, in January.