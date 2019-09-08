'Last Man Standing' star Molly McCook marries Broadway's John Krause

"Last Man Standing" and "Good Trouble" actress Molly McCook has married Broadway actor John Krause. Photo courtesy of Freeform

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Last Man Standing actress Molly McCook has married theater actor John Krause at the Santa Barbara Zoo in California.

"Married the love of my life yesterday!!!!" McCook tweeted Sunday, along with the link to a People magazine cover story reporting on the wedding.

"When John was on the road, we would visit every zoo in each city," McCook told the People. "We have the most fun together, and no one makes me laugh like John."

"Our whole relationship has been about sharing adventures, and we're so excited to begin this new adventure in such an ideal location surrounded by friends and family," Krause added.

Last Man Standing is now filming its eighth season. McCook replaced Molly Ephraim as Mandy in Season 7.