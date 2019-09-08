Funeral held for 'Rhoda' star Valerie Harper

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A funeral was held this weekend in Los Angeles for Rhoda and The Mary Tyler Moore Show actress Valerie Harper.
Director James L. Brooks, and actors Elliott Gould, Frances Fisher, Connie Stevens and Joely Fisher were among the mourners at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Saturday, ETOnline reported.
Attendees at the intimate, emotional service were instructed to wear colors -- not black -- to celebrate Harper's career.
People.com said Harper's daughter, Cristina Cacciotti, delivered a eulogy where she quoted Harper as saying during her cancer battle, "I don't have balls, I have steel ovaries."
The Dancing with the Stars competitor died on Aug. 30 after a decade-long fight for her life. She was 80.