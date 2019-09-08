Funeral held for 'Rhoda' star Valerie Harper

Actress Valerie Harper arrives for the 2010 Tony Awards Meet the Nominees Press Reception at the Millenium Broadway Hotel in New York on May 5, 2010. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A funeral was held this weekend in Los Angeles for Rhoda and The Mary Tyler Moore Show actress Valerie Harper.

Director James L. Brooks, and actors Elliott Gould, Frances Fisher, Connie Stevens and Joely Fisher were among the mourners at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Saturday, ETOnline reported.

Attendees at the intimate, emotional service were instructed to wear colors -- not black -- to celebrate Harper's career.

People.com said Harper's daughter, Cristina Cacciotti, delivered a eulogy where she quoted Harper as saying during her cancer battle, "I don't have balls, I have steel ovaries."

The Dancing with the Stars competitor died on Aug. 30 after a decade-long fight for her life. She was 80.