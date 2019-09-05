Princess Charlotte attends first day of school

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Princess Charlotte attended her first day of school on Thursday, Kensington Palace announced alongside a video of the event.

Charlotte, 4, was filmed being walked to school by her parents Prince William and Kate Middleton alongside her brother, Prince George, 6.

Charlotte will be attending the same private school as George at Thomas's Battersea in London. The royal family was greeted at the entrance by the head of lower school, Helen Haslem.

Charlotte and George were both wearing the school's navy blue uniforms. The school costs $23,000 a year to attend.

"First day, very excited," William said.

Charlotte, the middle child, is the fourth in line to the throne. William and Kate are also parents to 1-year-old Prince Louis.