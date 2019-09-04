Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Nintendo will live stream Wednesday a new Nintendo Direct presentation featuring new information on Pokemon Sword and Shield and Luigi's Mansion 3.

The Nintendo Direct program will begin at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET and be livestreamed across Nintendo's YouTube, Twitter and Twitch channels.

Nintendo has said that the presentation will last roughly 40 minutes and will also showcase other 2019 games coming to the Switch console.

The company might also announce a new playable character for their best-selling crossover fighting game Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, as they have done in the past.

Pokemon Sword and Shield are set to arrive for the Switch on Nov. 15. Luigi's Mansion 3 will be released just in time for Halloween on Oct. 31.