'Supergirl' co-stars Melissa Benoist, Chris Wood marry

Melissa Benoist attending the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards on January 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Melissa Benoist has married her "Supergirl" co-star Chris Wood. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood have officially become husband and wife.

The couple tied the knot on Sunday in Ojai, Calif. The ceremony was attended by CW stars Odette Annable, Paul Wesley and director Kevin Smith.

Benoist and Wood announced their engagement in February. "Yes yes yes it will always be yes," the actress said on Instagram at the time.

Benoist, 30, who portrays Supergirl, met Wood, 31, on set when he was cast as the super heroine's love interest Mon-El in 2016. The pair were first linked together in March 2017.

Benoist was previously married to her Glee co-star Blake Jenner. The divorce was finalized in December 2017.