Oprah Winfrey announces Weight Watchers arena tour

Oprah Winfrey has announced a stadium tour that will begin in January. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Oprah Winfrey has announced a 2020 North American arena tour in conjunction with Weight Watchers Reimagined, now referred to as WW.

The tour, titled Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus, will feature the television personality sharing the ups and down of her wellness journey and helping the audience to develop their own action plans for 2020 through motivating conversations.

Winfrey will also be presenting a different lineup of high-profile guests on each stop of the tour and will be conducting one-on-one interviews.

Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus, is set to kick off on Jan. 4 at the BB&T Center in Fort Lauderdale before it wraps up on March 7 at the Pepsi Center in Denver.

Winfrey will also be coming to Saint Paul, Minn.; Charlotte, N.C.; Atlanta, Brooklyn, Dallas, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Sept. 13 through Ticketmaster.

"What I know for sure is we can all come together to support a stronger, healthier, more abundant life -- focused on what makes us feel energized, connected and empowered," Winfrey said in a statement.

"As I travel the country, my hope for this experience is to motivate others to let 2020 be the year of transformation and triumph -- beginning first and foremost with what makes us well. This is the year to move forward, let's make it happen in 2020!"